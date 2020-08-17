‘Departure’ Series Preview: Trailer, Plot Details, and Cast Info

NBC’s Peacock will premiere the dramatic series Departure on September 17, 2020. The trailer gives off a Manifest-ish/Lost-ish vibe, although this series appears much more grounded in reality.

The six episode series stars Emmy Award winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Oscar winner Christopher Plummer (Beginners). The cast also includes Kris Holden-Ried (Umbrella Academy) as Dom, Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town) as Madelyn, Tamara Duarte (Longmire) as Nadia, Mark Rendall (Versailles) as Theo, Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) as Levi, and Sasha Roiz (Grimm) as Pavel Bartok.

The series was created by Vincent Shiao, with Shiao, John Krizan, Ellen Vanstone, and Stephanie Tracey writing and serving as associate producers. TJ Scott directed and executive produces with Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Malcolm MacRury, and Archie Panjabi.

Departure originally aired in Canada in July 2019 and was produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions Ltd in association with Corus Entertainment and Starlings Television.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.