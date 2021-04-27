‘Bedrock’ Brings Back The Flintstones in a New Animated Comedy

Bedrock, a new animated comedy featuring the Flintstones, is in development at Fox. Described as an adult comedy, Bedrock comes from Fox Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, and Elizabeth Banks, with Banks set to voice an adult Pebbles Flintstone as well as produce.

Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) is writing the pilot script which brings the modern Stone Age family back to life for primetime.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” stated Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation. “Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry).”

Should Bedrock be given a series order from Fox, Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce through Brownstone Productions (Pitch Perfect franchise).

The Flintstones made history as the first primetime animated series, launching a six season run in 1960. All 166 episodes have been acquired by Fox Entertainment and will stream on Tubi beginning May 1st.

Bedrock Description, Courtesy of Fox:

“Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.







