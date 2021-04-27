‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2: May Premiere’s Teased in a Short Video

Paramount+ confirmed season two of the anthology series Why Women Kill will premiere on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The season two announcement was accompanied by a short teaser video and by a poster featuring gorgeous flowers filling in the outline of a dead body lying on the grass.

Season two will consist of 10 episodes starring Allison Tolman (Fargo), Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), B.K. Cannon (Sin City Saints), and Jordane Christie (Containment). Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters), Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason), and Nick Frost also star in the dark comedy’s second season.

Desperate Housewives‘ Marc Cherry created the series and serves as executive producer. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, Curtis Kheel, and Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey also executive produce along with Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis.

The Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Season two of Why Women Kill features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…

Allison Tolman is Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Nick Frost plays Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Lana Parrilla plays Rita, the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover.

B.K. Cannon plays Dee, Alma’s wry, and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating.

Jordane Christie plays Vern, a tough, rugged private detective. Vern is intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her.

Matthew Daddario is Scooter, Rita’s gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover. A charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere.

Veronica Falcón plays Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s spinster daughter. Prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her.







