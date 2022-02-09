‘Better Things’ Releases Its Fifth and Final Season Trailer

The trailer for FX’s Better Things season five puts fans of the critically acclaimed series through the emotional wringer. It’s fantastic we finally get new episodes, but seeing the trailer makes the fact there’s only one season left really hit home.

Pamela Adlon returns to lead the cast as Sam Fox, with Mikey Madison back as Max, Hannah Riley back as Frankie, Olivia Edward as Duke, and Celia Imrie as Phyllis. Adlon is the fifth season’s sole director and also serves as writer and executive producer.

Better Things season five will premiere with the release of the first two episodes on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) — Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.







