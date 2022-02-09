ABC’s primetime drama A Million Little Things will finally return from its nearly three-month winter break with season four episode nine. “any way the wind blows” will air on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“any way the wind blows” Plot: Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past on this episode.