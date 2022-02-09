‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Will Premiere in April 2022

FX has set an April 19, 2022 premiere date for the much-anticipated fourth season of Mayans M.C. starring JD Pardo. Season four will kick off with the release of the first two episodes airing back to back on April 19th, followed by new episodes of the 10 episode season airing on subsequent Tuesdays.

In addition to JD Pardo as EZ, the season four cast includes Clayton Cardenas as Angel, Edward James Olmos as Felipe, and Michael Irby as Bishop. Danny Pino returns as Miguel Galindo, Carla Baratta is Adelita, Raoul Max Trujillo is Taza, Richard Cabral is Coco, and Emilio Rivera is Marcus.

Returning cast members also include Sarah Bolger as Emily, Frankie Loyal as Tranq, Joseph Lucero as Creeper, and Vincent Vargas as Gilly.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff comes from co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. James, Sutter, and Hilton Smith are executive producers.

FX released the following description of the season four plot:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.







