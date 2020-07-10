FX has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy Better Things for a fifth season. Series creator, writer, director, and star Pamela Adlon also just signed a new overall creative deal with FX Productions.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

Adlon’s new production deal covers scripted and unscripted programming developed exclusively for FX. The deal could also encompass other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

In addition to Emmy Award winner Pamela Adlon, the cast includes Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie.

Season five is expected to arrive in 2021. The award-winning comedy premiered on FX in September 2016. Season four debuted in March 2020 and finished up on April 30th.

The Plot:

“Better Things is the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Madison), Frankie (Alligood) and Duke (Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.”







