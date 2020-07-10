‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 11 Photos: Series Finale Preview

NBC’s gritty drama Blindspot wraps up with season five episode 11, the 100th episode and the series finale. Episode 11, “Iunne Ennul,” will air on July 23, 2020.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

The “Iunne Ennul” Plot: Turn off your mind relax and float down stream…it is not dying…it is not dying.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?