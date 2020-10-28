truTV’s greenlit the celebrity competition series Fast Foodies, a new cooking show described as a tongue-and-cheek mix of cooking and comedy. Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford join Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland in the competition featuring special celebrity guests.

Per truTV’s announcement, the top chef’s will “compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine” a favorite fast food item of the celebrity guest. At stake, the coveted Chompionship Trophy.

“This show is equal parts food, comedy and raucous debauchery,” stated Corie Henson, executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “The stakes have never been lower, but it’s a blast to spend the night with Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, and you’ll never look at your favorite fast food the same way again after seeing the works of art these three culinary geniuses are creating every week.”

The cooking competition series is produced by Shed Media and executive produced by Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Michael Rucker, and Julie Golden. Rucker is the season one showrunner.

“Fast Foodies is an intoxicating new cooking show featuring your favorite celebrities’ guilty pleasure eats,” said Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon, Senior Vice Presidents of Programming and Development, both of Shed Media. “The series will be a culinary extravaganza with a fresh perspective on food and lots of fun interaction from your favorite reality show chefs and TV personalities.”

Season one’s 10 episodes will feature appearances by Joel McHale (Community), James Van Der Beek (Bad Hair), Andy Richter (Conan), Amanda Seales (Insecure), and Ron Funches (Top Secret Videos). Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme (Tacoma FD), Fortune Feimster (Sweet & Salty), GaTa (Dave), and Bobby Lee (Splitting Up Together) also guest star.

“Honestly, we think this is a series that people have been craving — a cooking show where the food is relatable and inspirational while also being hilarious and not full of itself,” stated executive producer Michael Rucker. “With Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, we found three hosts, who are not only lovers of fast food and magician chefs in the kitchen, but alongside our celebrity guests, they know how to throw a hilarious dinner party that you won’t soon forget.”







