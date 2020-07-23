‘Big Brother’ Season 22 All-Star Edition Set for August Premiere

Despite Covid-19 still forcing businesses to close, some television and film productions are getting production back underway with appropriate safety precautions in place. CBS announced its 22nd season – the All-Star Edition – of Big Brother will move forward with an August 5, 2020 premiere date and without a live studio audience.

The new summer season marks Big Brother‘s 20th anniversary. The reality competition series which finds contestants attempting to outlast their fellow housemates premiered back in July 2000.

CBS says the names of this season’s contestants will be announced closer to the August 5th premiere date. Season 22 is the second time the series has hosted a special All-Star Edition. The only other season the housemates were all-stars was back in 2006.

Episodes will air three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Thursdays will once again be the live eviction episode with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host.

The network released the following details on how they’ll keep the cast and crew safe during the Covid-19 pandemic:

“The Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

The Plot:

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.







