‘Star Trek’ Animated Series is Officially ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Star Trek Universe panel kicked off with news the upcoming animated series has an official title and logo. Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment and was developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters).

The CG-animated series will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

The animated show will be executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Kevin Hageman, and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers is on board as a co-executive producer. EVP Animation Production and Development Ramsey Naito oversees the series for Nickelodeon.

Check out the video above from [email protected] for more on not only Star Trek: Prodigy but also the other current and upcoming series in the Star Trek franchise.

The Star Trek: Prodigy Plot:

The series follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.