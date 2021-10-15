‘Big Mouth’ Season 5 Trailer: Love is in the Air

Netflix just unveiled an expletive-filled new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Big Mouth. The new season’s theme is “Love and Hate” and features lovebugs, hate worms, and lots of awkward sexual energy.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett created the series and serve as executive producers. Kroll provides the voice of Nick and John Mulaney voices Andrew, with Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and Jessi Klein also voicing key characters.

Netflix confirmed season five guest stars include Adam Scott as Mr. Keating, Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex, Kristen Schaal as Bernie, Kumail Nanjiani as Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Fineman as Leah.

Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon will star in the Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources, and their characters – Walter, Rochelle, and Sonya – will be introduced in season five.

The half-hour adult animated comedy launches season five on November 5, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, WALTER (Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path.

Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, SONYA (Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm ROCHELLE (Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.







