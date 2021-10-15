‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

ABC’s The Rookie season four episode four’s trailer teases John and Bailey are going to be attempting to one-up each other and that something traumatic will happen to Bailey. Directed by Lisa Demaine and written by Diana Mendez, episode four – “Red Hot” – will air on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode four’s guest stars include Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Jay McLaren as Elijah, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen.

“Red Hot” Plot: Officer Nolan and Officer Chen search for a missing person who may have international ties that puts everyone’s lives in danger. Meanwhile, Harper continues the search for a serial arsonist after responding to a report of an injured cyclist. Elsewhere, Wesley must overcome an impossible task.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Nathan Fillion in ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Melissa O’Neil and Nathan Fillion in season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Alyssa Diaz and Mekia Cox in season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Richard T. Jones in season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Alyssa Diaz in season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4
Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O’Neil in season 4 episode 4 (ABC/Raymond Liu)



