‘Big Sky’ Episode 5 Winter Finale Preview: Photos, Plot, Trailer and Cast

ABC’s Big Sky season one episode four found Cassie and Jenny getting within feet of the locked container where Grace, Danielle, and Jerrie are being held captive. Episode five – the winter finale – continues Cassie and Jenny’s quest to rescue the girls. Directed by Jennifer Lynch from a script by Jonathan Shapiro, “A Good Day to Die” will air on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Episode five guest stars include Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

“A Good Day to Die” Plot: Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.