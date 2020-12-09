‘Superman & Lois’ Shows Off Superman’s New Suit

The CW’s unveiled the first official photo of Tyler Hoechlin in costume as Superman in the upcoming comic book-inspired series, Superman & Lois. Hoechlin will be reprising the role of Clark Kent/Superman, a character he played in Supergirl and Arrowverse crossovers. Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch is back as journalist Lois Lane.

Superman & Lois is set to join The CW’s primetime lineup on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

“I find that the new suit is representative of the show. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before,” explained Hoechlin. “I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. But it’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about ‘my new suit,’ because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it.

I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

Laura Jean Shannon designed the new Superman suit which, according to the official announcement, was built by her Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering.

“We got Superman into some custom athletic-inspired Super-Boots as a ‘jumping off point’ and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations,” said Shannon. “A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois.”

In addition to Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, the season one cast includes Jordan Elsass as Jonathan, Alexander Garfin as Jordan, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing. Inde Navarrette plays Sarah, Dylan Walsh is General Samuel Lane, and Wolé Parks is a “mysterious stranger.”

Todd Helbing (The Flash) writes and executive produces the series, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also involved as executive producers.







