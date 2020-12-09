‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 2: Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Season 11 episode two of CBS’s Blue Bloods finds the Reagan brothers working together to take down a drug lord. Directed by John Behring from a script by Brian Burns, episode two – “In the Name of the Father” – will air on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Episode two guest stars include Roslyn Ruff, Aasif Mandvi, Bonnie Somerville, Christopher Cassorino, Lucy Martin, and Andrew Burdette. Harry Bouvy, Alan R. Rodriguez, Stephanie Umoh, Billie Rae, Isabel Ellison, and Emma Victoria Pearson also guest star.

“In the Name of the Father” Plot: Danny and Jamie combine forces to convict a notorious drug lord, as Erin nervously awaits the Governor’s selection for the new District Attorney. Also, Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), face a difficult decision as they navigate their new and complicated family ties.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.