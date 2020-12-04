‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 4 Photos, Plot Details and Cast

ABC’s Big Sky season one episode four finds Grace, who has proven to be a real badass, making a critical decision. Episode four, “Unfinished Business,” was directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton from a script by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker and will air on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Episode four guest stars include Brooke Smith as Merrilee, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

“Unfinished Business” Plot: Unsatisfied with the investigation now that the girls’ disappearance has made headlines, Cassie and Jenny take things into their own hands, tapping into their individual strengths to make headway in the case.

Meanwhile, Legarski attempts to keep cool, but Ronald takes a different approach to protecting himself. Still captive, Danielle and Jerrie tend to Grace, who makes a painful decision in an attempt to save them all.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.