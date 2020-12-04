‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 4 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kevin McKidd guest stars as Dr. Owen Hunt in season four episode four of ABC’s Station 19. Directed by Bethany Rooney from a script by Brian Anthony, episode four is set to air on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Additional episode four guest stars include Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz and Lachlan Buchanan as Emmet Dixon.

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” Plot: The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis, and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow.