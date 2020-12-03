The current season of NBC’s Superstore will be the comedy series’ final season. The network just announced the award-winning half-hour comedy will finish up its run with season six. Earlier this season, Superstore bid farewell to its lead actor America Ferrera with the “California, Part 2” episode (the show’s 100th) which aired on November 5, 2020.

There are 11 new episodes still to come in season six and, when all is said and done, the series will have completed 113 episodes.

Season six premiered on October 28, 2020 and will move into a Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT timeslot when it returns from its winter break on January 14, 2021.

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” stated Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

The cast of season six includes Ben Feldman as Jonah, Lauren Ash as Dina, and Colton Dunn as Garrett. Nico Santos stars as Mateo, Mark McKinney plays Glenn, and Nichole Sakura is Cheyenne.

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” stated executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”







