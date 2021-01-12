‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 6 Photos, Plot Details, and Air Date

ABC’s popular drama Big Sky is set to return from its long winter holiday break with season one episode six, “The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood.” Episode six, which was directed by Mark Tonderai from a script by Maria Sten, picks up immediately after Cassie was forced to shoot Rick Legarski.

“The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood” will air on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Patrick Gallagher guest stars as Sheriff Tubb.

“The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood” Plot: After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband, while Helen learns more about her son’s recent activities.







