Netflix’s 2021 Plans Include a New Film Each Week

Netflix just unveiled their plans to release a new movie every week for all of 2021. The announcement was accompanied by a video featuring a few of the stars (and directors) of films coming to the streaming service throughout 2021.

The two and a half minute preview video kicks off with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson – co-stars of the upcoming action film Red Notice – followed by interview snippets and super brief clips from Netflix’s 2021 slate. Regina King touts the ability of movies to make you feel every emotion while a clip from The Harder They Fall plays. Netflix also provides a sneak peek at Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy’s superhero comedy, Thunder Force; Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised; and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first feature as director, Tick, Tick…Boom!.

The announcement video also provides a glimpse of The Kissing Booth 3, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, and Chris Hemsworth’s Escape From Spiderhead. Jennifer Garner says she loves making movies her entire family can watch will promoting the comedy Yes Day, and Jason Momoa’s hyped about films that get audiences into the action, like his Sweet Girl.

Netflix’s new video teases 2021 films including Army of the Dead, Outside the Wire, Bad Trip, The Last Mercenary, Malcolm & Marie, Monster, and Moxie.