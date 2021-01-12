‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 3: Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

NBC’s The Blacklist will finally return from its month-long winter break with season eight episode three, “16 Ounces.” Episode three is set to air on Friday, January 22, at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“16 Ounces” Plot: The eighth season of The Blacklist resumes with the devastating consequences of the fallout between Raymond Reddington (Spader) and Elizabeth Keen (Boone) intensifying.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.







