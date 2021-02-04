‘Big Sky’ Episode 8 Photos: “End is Near” Preview with Plot and Air Date

Season one episode seven of ABC’s Big Sky ended with Ronald in Rick’s house while Cassie and Jenny were at the front door. Episode eight, “The End is Near,” finds Ronald still on the loose…for now.

Directed by Hanelle Culpepper from a script by Morenike Balogun, episode eight will air on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

“The End is Near” Plot: Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far.