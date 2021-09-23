‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s popular dramatic series Big Sky will return to the network’s primetime lineup on September 30, 2021 with season two episode one, “Wakey Wakey.” Episode one, directed by Jeff T. Thomas from a script by Elwood Reid, introduces new key players who’ll be involved in the series’ sophomore season.

Season two’s new episodes will air on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell and Katheryn Winnick and Jenny Hoyt. Brian Geraghty is back as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel returns as Jerrie Kennedy, Omar Metwally lives on as Mark Lindor, and Anja Savcic returns as Scarlet Leyendecker. Janina Gavankar joins the cast as Ren and Logan Marshall-Green will play Travis.

Episode one guest stars include Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Walter Tubb, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Arturo Del Puerto as T-Lock, T.V. Carpio as Rachel, and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Harper. Lola Skye Reid is Madison, Michael Malarkey is Deputy Harvey, Jeremy Ray Taylor is Bridger, and Andreas Apergis plays Trooper Dewey.

“Wakey Wakey” Plot: After Ronald’s escape, Cassie distracts herself with work at Dewell & Hoyt while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths.

Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can't get out of but who did the wrapping?








