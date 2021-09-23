Netflix officially confirmed Tiger King 2 will premiere on the streaming service later this year. The Tiger King docuseries, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, kept 64+ million viewers busy binge-watching during the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine in 2020.

In addition to Tiger King 2, Netflix is set to premiere true crime documentaries The Tinder Swindler and Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King as well as the docuseries The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conan and Bad Vegan in 2022.

“Stories about real crimes have captivated audiences since the dawn of media, from the old days of town criers and tabloids to today’s podcasts and social media. As we’ve seen since our Emmy Award-winning series Making A Murderer first pierced the culture in 2015, documentaries can also meet that curiosity by immersing viewers in a true story to dissect its complexities and make sense of the unexpected,” stated Adam Del Deo, VP of Documentary Series and Lisa Nishimura, VP of Independent and Documentary Film at Netflix.

Their statement continued: “Now as we explore the spectrum of true crime, one particularly riveting area is that of cons, scams, and cautionary tales. For example, earlier this year our series Heist revealed how ordinary people almost got away with extraordinary cons, This Is A Robbery examined a still-unsolved art theft, and Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami chronicled the rise and fall of drug kingpins.

Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives.”

Five Upcoming Netflix Documentaries Exploring Crimes, Cons, and Scams

Tiger King 2 — Coming This Year

• The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem.

• Directors: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

• Executive Producers: Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

• Production Company: A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films

• The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem. • Directors: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin • Executive Producers: Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin • Production Company: A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Series Premieres in January 2022

• Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother’s safety.

• Directors: Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson

• Executive Producers: Bart Layton, Rebecca North

• Production Company: RAW

• Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother’s safety. • Directors: Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson • Executive Producers: Bart Layton, Rebecca North • Production Company: RAW The Tinder Swindler — Film Premieres in February 2022

• Logline: The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

• Director: Felicity Morris

• Executive Producers: Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios

• Production Company: RAW

• Logline: The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down. • Director: Felicity Morris • Executive Producers: Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios • Production Company: RAW Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — Film Premieres in 2022

• Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

• Director: Luke Sewell

• Executive Producers: Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews

• Production Company: Minnow Films

• Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. • Director: Luke Sewell • Executive Producers: Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews • Production Company: Minnow Films Bad Vegan — Series Premieres in 2022

• Logline: Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the “Vegan Fugitive” when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.







