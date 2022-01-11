‘black-ish’ Final Season Reveals Additional Big Name Guest Stars

ABC’s black-ish kicked off its eighth and final season with a guest-starring appearance by Michelle Obama, and as the farewell season continues the network’s promised more big names will be showing up to help send off the series. Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and Vivica A. Fox are among the celebrities confirmed as season eight guest stars.

Additional guest stars include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Jeanie Buss, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott, and Stephen A. Smith.

Season eight airs on Tuesdays at 9:30pm ET/PT and stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., and Miles Brown as Jack Johnson. Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne stars as Pops, Jenifer Lewis is Ruby, Peter Mackenzie is Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole is Charlie Telphy, and Jeff Meacham plays Josh.

The critically acclaimed, award-winning comedy was created by Kenya Barris. Barris executive produces along with Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok.