‘The Great’ Set to Return for a Third Season

Hulu’s officially announced the renewal of The Great, confirming audiences will be treated to more of Catherine and Peter’s dysfunctional relationship and political maneuverings for a third season. The announcement was made during Hulu’s presentation at the 2022 virtual winter TCA press conferences.

Season three will consist of 10 episodes. It wasn’t announced when we can expect the third season to arrive; season two premiered on November 19, 2021. According to Hulu, The Great season two is one of its top performing comedies.

The cast is led by Elle Fanning as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as Peter. Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star.

Tony McNamara created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Series stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult also executive produce along with Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of Hulu:

In season two of The Great, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.







