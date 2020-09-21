The Croods discover they’re not alone in the official trailer for The Croods: A New Age, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 animated action-adventure film. It appears the prehistoric family’s met their match when they encounter the Bettermans, a family that’s a giantic leap above them evolution-wise.

Nicolas Cage returns to voice Grug Crood, Catherine Keener’s back as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone reprises her role as Eep, and Ryan Reynolds once again voices Guy. Cloris Leachman slips back into Gran mode for the sequel and Clark Duke returns as Thunk.

New voice cast members include Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

The 2013 Oscar-nominated film was directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Joel Crawford took over as director for the sequel and Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted) served as a producer.

Universal Pictures is targeting a Thanksgiving theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate treehouse, amazing inventions, and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.