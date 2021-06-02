‘Bosch’ Final Season Trailer Reveals the Detective’s New Adversary

Amazon Prime Video’s just debuted the official trailer for season seven of the critically acclaimed series, Bosch. The new trailer shows who Detective Harry Bosch will be attempting to bring to justice as the series closes out its seven season run.

The seventh and final season will premiere on Friday, June 25, 2021, with all eight episodes available that day for those into binge-watching.

Amazon Prime Video’s longest running series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. Welliver and Lintz will be joined by Mimi Rogers for the Bosch spinoff which is expected to head into production later this year.

Eric Overmyer developed the series and executive produces with Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, and novelist Michael Connelly.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.

