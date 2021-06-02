First Look: ‘When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren’ Teaser Video

ABC’s signed up Oscar winner Helen Mirren as narrator of the upcoming summer comedy series, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (formerly When Nature Calls). The one-hour unscripted series, based on BBC Studios’ Walk on the Wild Side which aired on BBC One, will debut on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet,” said Helen Mirren.

“When you’ve won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, the only way to further add to your legacy is to narrate When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren,” joked Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted & Alternative, Walt Disney Television.

The series is produced for ABC by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Showrunner K.P. Anderson executive produces along with Brad Stevens, Boyd Vico, and BBC Studios’ Ryan O’Dowd. Stevens and Vico are also the series’ head writers and executive produce.

“Helen Mirren is without a doubt one of the greatest talents of our time, and we consider it a privilege to bring her iconic voice to this series,” stated Valerie Bruce, general manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios. “She is the perfect storyteller to take us on this journey as we reimagine the animal kingdom with a comic twist and bring to life the more humorous side of creatures great and small.”

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren Synopsis, Courtesy of ABC:

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.







