‘Bridgerton’ Earns a Much-Deserved Season 2 Renewal

Netflix has officially announced we’ll be getting a second season of Bridgerton from Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen. The news comes as no surprise given the series’ popularity with Netflix subscribers as well as with critics.

Season one currently sits at 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it amusing, joyous, and fun escapism.

Bridgerton is inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels and stars Jonathan Bailey (“Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), and Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”).

The cast also includes Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).

The season two announcement was accompanied by a teaser video and a note from Lady Whistledown.

The Bridgerton Plot:

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.







