‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Adds ‘The Rings of Power’ to Its Title

The Lord of the Rings series is now officially The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video announced the full title in a gorgeous title treatment video featuring the letters of the title “forged from real motlen metal running like fiery rivers through hand-carved wooden ravines.” (Prime Video’s description was too good not to quote.) Prime Video said the title was actually physically forged in a blacksmith foundry and then captured in slow motion.

The one-minute video in which the title’s unveiled came to life with a voice-over quoting lines from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Ring Verse.”

“Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” stated showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Season one stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, and Trystan Gravelle. Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani are also part of the huge ensemble cast bringing to life J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman serve as producers. Co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Season one of the fantasy adventure series will premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022. Season two is currently in pre-production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Prime Video:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.







