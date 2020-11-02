Netflix just released a teaser trailer for Shondaland’s much-anticipated Bridgerton, inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. The minute and a half teaser was accompanied by a new poster for the series set to debut on December 25, 2020.

The series features Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), and Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”).

The cast also includes Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).

Season one consists of eight one-hour episodes directed by Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica, and Alrick Riley. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.







