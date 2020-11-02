‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 18 Photos, Plot Details, and Trailer

There are just three new episodes of The CW’s Supernatural left, with one of the final three – season 15 episode 18 – arriving on November 5, 2020. Episode 18, “Despair,” was directed by fan-favorite Richard Speight, Jr. from a script by Robert Berens.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

“Despair” Plot: With the plan in full motion, Sam (Padalecki), Dean (Ackles), Castiel (Collins) and Jack (Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam in ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 18 (Photo: Bettina Strauss © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Felicia Day as Charlie (Photo: Bettina Strauss © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Jensen Ackles as Dean, Alexander Calvert as Jack, Misha Collins as Castiel and Jared Padalecki as Sam (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Lisa Berry as Billie, Alexander Calvert as Jack, Jensen Ackles as Dean, Misha Collins as Castiel and Jared Padalecki as Sam (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Felicia Day as Charlie (Photo: Bettina Strauss © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Jensen Ackles as Dean, Alexander Calvert as Jack and Misha Collins as Castiel in season 15 episode 18 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Lisa Berry as Billie, Jared Padalecki as Sam, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Misha Collins as Castiel in season 15 episode 18 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)



