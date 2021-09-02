Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Announces Cast and Directors

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, described as a genre-defining horror series, just announced its cast, directors, and writers. Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, Ben Barnes, and Crispin Glover are confirmed to star in episodes of del Toro’s live-action Cabinet of Curiosities, previously known as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.

F. Murray Abraham, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, and Tim Blake Nelson have also signed on. In addition, Cabinet of Curiosities will feature Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller.

Production has just begun in Toronto on the eight episode live-action series. Episode directors include Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, Vincenzo Natali, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas. Writers include Cosmatos, Kent, Natali, Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins.

Netflix provided the following synopsis along with talent details on the eight episodes:

“In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale).

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem).

Crispin Glover (American Gods) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter).

Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Mika Watkins (Black Mirror) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced.

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal).

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.







