‘Red Notice’ Teaser Trailer is Loaded with Action and Humor

Netflix’s hilarious Red Notice teaser trailer introduces Dwayne Johnson as an FBI profiler out to apprehend two thieves, played by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The two-minute trailer finds Johnson and Reynolds reluctantly teaming up, with Reynolds declaring they’re now “work wives” – a description that’s quickly shot down by Johnson. Witty one-liners fly as Johnson and Reynolds track Gadot around the globe.

The cast also includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous.

The new teaser, which made its debut on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram, was released along with four new photos from the action comedy.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) wrote, directed, and produced. Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo also served as producers along with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

Netflix will release the film on November 12, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted — goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.