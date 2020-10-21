CBS Announces Additional 2020 Primetime Premiere Dates

CBS has set fall 2020 primetime premiere dates for FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, SEAL Team, The Unicorn, and Bull. All five returning shows will have their new season premieres in November.

The Unicorn – the only comedy among the just-announced dates – returns for season two on November 12th. Bull kicks off its fifth season on November 16th and FBI, along with its spinoff FBI: Most Wanted, arrive on November 17th. Season four of SEAL Team debuts on November 25th.

NEW CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES:

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

BULL: Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.

Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.

FBI: From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, who recently took on a new role as a field agent alongside partner, Stuart Scola.

These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

FBI: MOST WANTED: The series is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

SEAL TEAM: The show is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

THE UNICORN: The single-camera comedy is about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy – a “unicorn”: employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.

