‘Archer’ Earns a 12 Season Order from FXX

Of course FXX renewed the critically acclaimed adult animated comedy Archer for a 12th season. The series’ 11th season, currently airing on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT, has been averaging 2.4 million viewers. That’s up an incredible 32% over season 10.

The eight episode 11th season finishes up on October 28, 2020. Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2021.

“Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

The popular series’ voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as the newly awakened secret agent, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as super spy, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the consummate professional, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.”

The Emmy Award-winning animated comedy was created by Adam Reed. Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis serve as executive producers.

The Archer Plot, Courtesy of FXX:

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that, in its 11th season, follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

Season 11 episode seven, “Caught Napping,” airs October 21st at 10pm and was written by Mark Ganek.







