‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Never Trust a Stranger”

As season three of CBS’s FBI begins, the team is welcoming a new member. Katherine Renee Turner joins the dramatic series’ cast as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Season three episode one, “Never Trust a Stranger,” will air on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode one was directed by executive producer Alex Chapple from a script by executive producer Rick Eid.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

The “Never Trust a Stranger” guest cast includes Josh Segarra, Vedette Lim, Taylor Anthony Miller, Cindy Cheung, Andrew Yackel, Lance Daniels, and Bill Cwikowski. Sagar Kiran, Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, Ben Rosenblatt, Anna Basse, Zach Adkins, Shadrack Boakye, Niraj Arjan, and Isaiah Seward also guest star.

"Never Trust a Stranger" Plot: The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA's personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement.








