Season eight of the “CBS Dream Team” programming block will kick off on October 3, 2020. The family (and dog) friendly three-hour educational block airs on Saturday mornings from 9am – 12pm ET/PT.

New episodes of Lucky Dog and Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation will premiere in October, however new episodes of Mission Unstoppable and Hope in the Wild won’t arrive until 2021 due to Covid-19. Both Lucky Dog and Innovation Nation were able to shoot four episodes of their new seasons prior to production being shutdown during the pandemic.

Rebroadcasts of Pet Vet Dream Team and All In With Laila Ali complete the three-hour block.

2020-2021 CBS Dream Team Schedule:

9:00-9:30 AM ET – LUCKY DOG (8th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET – THE HENRY FORD’S INNOVATION NATION (7th Season)

10:00-10:30 AM ET – MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (2nd Season)

10:30-11:00 AM ET – HOPE IN THE WILD (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM ET – PET VET DREAM TEAM (rebroadcasts)

11:30-12:00 PM ET – ALL IN WITH LAILA ALI (rebroadcasts)

LUCKY DOG

Emmy Award-winning host and animal trainer Brandon McMillan works with animal shelters across the U.S. to save one dog at a time, as he rescues lonely, unwanted dogs living without hope. Then, back at Brandon’s training facility known as the Lucky Dog Ranch, he goes to work on the seemingly impossible task of turning the frightened pooches into perfect pets. “From hopeless to a home” is Brandon’s mission, which he brings to life in each episode as a lucky family adopts an even luckier dog.

THE HENRY FORD’S INNOVATION NATION

Hosted by Mo Rocca of CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Innovation Nation is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning celebration of the inventor’s spirit, from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells the dramatic stories behind the world’s greatest inventions and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life.

Featuring “MoCabulary,” where bigger words used in the episode are defined; “The Mo You Know” quizzes about current and past inventions; and Mo Rocca connecting with innovators all over the world, this series appeals to young viewers and their families.

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove, Mission Unstoppable highlights the fascinating female innovators who are on the cutting edge of science, including zoologists, engineers, astronauts, codebreakers and oceanographers. Viewers will be inspired by female STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) superstars in the fields of social media, entertainment, animals, design and the internet – all categories key to the teen experience.

Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis serves as executive producer, bringing her passion for creating change in the portrayal of strong female characters in entertainment and media that positively influences young viewers. Cosgrove also serves as an executive producer.

HOPE IN THE WILD

Hope in the Wild follows Hope Swinimer, a wildlife rehabilitation expert, and her dedicated team as they rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals of all kinds. Hope’s passion for wildlife conservation shines through everything she does to lead her team on their mission to care for and return each animal to the wild. From the pressure of saving an animal in critical condition, to the joy in witnessing its victorious return home, Hope in the Wild educates viewers on the day-to-day jobs of this animal care team and the species they encounter.

PET VET DREAM TEAM

Pet Vet Dream Team chronicles the lives of some of the world’s busiest emergency veterinarians and the animals to whom they’ve dedicated their lives. Together, these talented veterinarians race against the clock to cure their furry and feathered charges – educating viewers on a range of medical procedures and exotic animal practices along the way. As viewers catch a behind-the-scenes look at the veterinary profession, they also learn responsibility and empathy for animals of all kinds through the passionate work of the Pet Vet Dream Team.

ALL IN WITH LAILA ALI

All In, hosted by Laila Ali, scours the globe to track down the world’s most compelling stories, profiling inspirational people, groundbreaking achievements and extraordinary lifestyles. Whether through sports, culture, travel or adventure, ALL IN steps off the beaten track into uncharted territory inspiring audiences to go all-in on their dreams.







