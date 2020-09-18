‘The Murders at White House Farm’ Trailer Starring Gemma Whelan and Mary Addy

HBO Max just launched the official trailer for the six-episode miniseries, The Murders at White House Farm. The series is based on a true story and explores the investigation of the murders of Nevill Bamber, June Bamber, their daughter Sheila, and Sheila’s young twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas Caffell.

HBO Max will stream all six episodes beginning September 24, 2020. A companion podcast will also be available beginning on September 24th, with new episodes arriving each Thursday through October 29th. The podcast, co-produced by iHeartRadio and HBO Max, is hosted by Lauren Bright Pacheco. The podcast will feature interviews with The Murders at White House Farm author Carol Ann Lee, the series’ creators, and Colin Caffell – father of the murdered twin boys.

The miniseries stars Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Alexa Davies, and Mark Stanley. The Murders at White House Farm reunites Whelan with her Game of Thrones co-star Alfie Allen. Whelan and Allen played siblings Yara and Theon Greyjoy in the popular HBO series based on George R.R. Martin’s bestselling books.

The Murders at White House Farm miniseries was written by Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler, with Paul Whittington directing. Mrksa, Willow Grylls, Charlie Pattinson, and Elaine Pyke executive produced. Lee Thomas was involved as a producer. The series is a New Pictures in association with all3media international production.

Series Details, Courtesy of HBO Max:

An infamous true crime story. Over thirty years ago, three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farm. Initial evidence pointed the finger at the daughter of the family who had a history of mental illness, however one detective refused to accept this and delved deeper into the investigation. His determination uncovered new evidence that shed suspicion on another family member.

This is a dramatized true crime story based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts, looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day.









