CBS Fall 2020 Premiere Dates: ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘One Day at a Time’ Join the Lineup

The Covid-19 pandemic has shuttered television and film productions and has wreaked havoc on the networks’ primetime lineups. CBS’s just-announced September and October 2020 premiere dates reflect significant changes the network’s had to make to fill in gaps in their schedule caused by the pandemic.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery season one will air on CBS, making its broadcast debut on September 24th. Spectrum’s Manhunt: Deadly Games is also making its broadcast debut, joining CBS’s schedule on September 21st.

One Day at a Time is also making its network premiere, debuting on October 12th with back-to-back episodes.

The fall schedule includes the 53rd season of 60 Minutes, the delayed 32nd season of The Amazing Race, season 34 of 48 Hours, and a new six-part series from CBS News, The FBI Declassified.

Reality series Undercover Boss returns on October 2, 2020.

CBS confirmed their traditional primetime schedule is likely not to air until November at the earliest.

CBS Premiere and Finale Dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (Special Wednesday Edition)

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:00-10:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND: MORE TO LOVE

10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (34th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/

7:00-8:00 PM, PT – 60 MINUTES (53rd Season Premiere, RTP 7:00-8:00 ET/PT)

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/

8:00-9:00 PM, PT – BIG BROTHER

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/

9:00-10:00 PM, PT – LOVE ISLAND

Monday, Sept. 21

9:00-10:00 PM -LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM – MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM – STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM – THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM – THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM – UNDERCOVER BOSS (10th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9:00-10:00 PM – ONE DAY AT A TIME (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season)

10:00-11:00 PM – MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10:00-11:00 PM – THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE (32nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:00-9:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE (NTP)

9:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (22nd Season Finale)

THE FBI DECLASSIFIED: Narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS drama FBI, gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.

MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES: The scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

ONE DAY AT A TIME: The award-winning series inspired by Emmy winner Norman Lear’s 1975 show of the same name, starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Justina Machado, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.







