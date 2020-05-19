CBS Announces Its Fall 2020 Primetime Schedule

CBS will introduce three new series to their 2020-2021 primetime lineup along with their roster of 23 returning shows. The comedy B Positive will air on Thursdays at 8:30pm and the new drama The Equalizer will air during the 8pm slot on Sundays after 60 Minutes.

In addition, the drama Clarice starring Rebecca Breeds will premiere at midseason.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers.”

The CBS Fall Primetime Lineup:

MONDAYS – Monday’s lineup returns intact. The one-hour comedy block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD followed by #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opens the night from 8:00-9:00 PM, where both shows rank among the top comedies on television, with larger audiences than every comedy on all other networks. At 9:00 PM, one of the top-rated freshman dramas on television ALL RISE returns starring Simone Missick, followed by BULL, Monday’s #1 entertainment program, at 10:00 PM, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

B POSITIVE (Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM)

The comedy revolves around Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.

THE EQUALIZER (Sunday, 8:00-9:00 PM)

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

CLARICE (Mid-Season)

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.







