Netflix just released the first trailer and photos from the action film, The Last Days of American Crime. Edgar Ramirez stars in the thriller based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel from Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

In addition to Edgar Ramirez, the cast includes Michael C. Pitt (Boardwalk Empire), Anna Brewster (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Patrick Bergin (EastEnders), and Sharlto Copley (District 9). Olivier Megaton (Taken 2, Colombiana) directed from a screenplay by Karl Gajdusek, with Jesse Berger, Jason Michael Berman, and Barry Levine producing.

Netflix has set a June 5, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Pitt), and black-market hacker Shelby Dupree (Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.