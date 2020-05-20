Freeform wants more of both Motherland: Fort Salem and Everything’s Gonna be Okay, giving the new shows orders for second seasons. The renewals were announced along with the network’s plans for the summer of 2020 and partial 2021 primetime programming details.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring both Everything’s Gonna be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem back for second seasons. Each show’s originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we’re excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for season two,” stated Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, Freeform. “We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going.”

Season one of Everything’s Gonna be Okay starred Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, and Maeve Press. Thomas created and executive produced along with handling the lead role of Nicholas, “a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the untimely death of their father.”

Commenting on the renewal, Josh Thomas said, “This is great news, not just because it means I have a group of writers that have to hang out on my screen with me all day and I don’t have to be alone anymore getting weird, but because I love this show and I love these characters and I love our cast and crew and making another season is just going to be so nice.”

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate present-day America and stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney. Lyne Renee who plays General Alder has been upped to a series regular for the second season.

Eliot Laurence created, writes, and executive produces the witchy series. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller are also on board as executive producers.

“I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of Motherland: Fort Salem,” said Eliot Laurence. “Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post and marketing. I’m also blown away by the love we’ve gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!”

Freeform confirmed the limited series Love in the Time of Corona will debut this August. The four-part comedy series is described as a “funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.”

Season four of The Bold Type will continue this summer, returning with new episodes on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The network also announced the second half of grown-ish season three will not air until 2021. Good Trouble‘s third season will also arrive in 2021.

Season one of the psychological thriller Cruel Summer (formerly known as Last Summer) is now targeting a 2021 premiere. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger star Olivia Holt leads a cast that includes Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

Cruel Summer is an “unconventional drama takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.”







