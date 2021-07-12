CBS’s just-announced fall premiere dates are spread out over a six week period, kicking off on September 12, 2021 with the 54th season premiere of 60 Minutes and ending with the series premiere of The Activist on October 22nd. Returning dramas include The Equalizer, S.W.A.T., Bull, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. Comedies Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, and B Positive also return to the network’s lineup this fall.

The network will be adding new installments of NCIS and FBI to its 2021-2022 primetime schedule as well as the new comedy Ghosts, the new reality series The Activist, and the return of CSI with CSI: Vegas.

FBI will start its new season with a special crossover event featuring FBI: Most Wanted and newcomer FBI: International on Tuesday, September 21st.

CBS Fall 2021 Premiere Dates:

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30-8:30 PM – 60 MINUTES (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (35th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-11:00 PM – LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM – LIVE PT – 73RD EMMY AWARDS

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS (NTP) (19th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (SERIES DEBUT)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (Three-episode crossover event)

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (NTP) (4th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM – THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-9:00 PM – SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – MAGNUM P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 PM – SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (NTP) (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – CSI: VEGAS (SERIES DEBUT)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – GHOSTS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:00 PM – B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BULL (NTP) (6th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM – THE EQUALIZER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – SEAL TEAM (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM – THE ACTIVIST (SERIES DEBUT)







