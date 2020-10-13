CBS November Premiere Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘S.W.A.T’, and More

CBS has set November primetime premiere dates for 10 of its scripted series. The just-released schedule includes new season premieres of the dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T., and All Rise. Comedies returning this November include Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, Mom, and newcomer B Positive.

The network expects to announce additional November premiere dates soon.

CBS’ 2020-2021 NOVEMBER PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – B POSITIVE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – MOM (8th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Nov. 8

(Football Doubleheader)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT – 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-9:00 PM, PT – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 9:00-10:00 PM, PT – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (7th Season Premiere)

10:30-11:30 PM, ET/ 10:00-11:00 PM, PT – NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8:00-9:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-11:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (2-Hour 4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

Details on the New CBS Comedy B Positive:

B Positive is a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The series revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives. Kether Donohue stars as Gabby, Gina’s best friend; Sara Rue stars as Julia, Drew’s ex-wife; and Maggie Elizabeth Jones stars as Maddie, Drew and Julia’s teenage daughter.







