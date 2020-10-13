‘I’m Your Woman’ Trailer Finds Rachel Brosnahan Running for Her Life

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan takes a crack at the action genre in the thriller, I’m Your Woman. The Amazon Studios drama just released an official trailer and poster showing off Brosnahan as a mother who must learn how to protect herself after her husband gets into trouble with brutal criminals.

In addition to Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, the cast of I’m Your Woman includes Arinzé Kene, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, and Frankie Faison. Julia Hart (Stargirl, Miss Stevens) directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Jordan Horowitz. Horowitz and Brosnahan served as producers.

Amazon will launch the film in select theaters (if any remain open) on December 4, 2020. A premiere on Amazon Prime Video follows on December 11th.

The Plot:

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.