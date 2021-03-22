CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for Its Primetime 2020-2021 Lineup

Two of CBS’s primetime series will be ending when their current seasons wrap up. Mom starring Allison Janney will finish up its eight season run on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. NCIS: New Orleans with Scott Bakula concludes its seven season run on Sunday, May 23rd at 10pm ET/PT.

In addition to announcing the series finales of Mom and NCIS: New Orleans, CBS confirmed the season finale dates for the remainder of its primetime 2020-2021 lineup. Tough As Nails competition series hosted and executive produced by Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) is the first to finish up among the returning series, ending its second season on April 14th. The entire current season lineup will wrap up by May 25th with the NCIS season 18 finale, FBI season three finale, and FBI: Most Wanted season two finale.

CBS 2020-2021 Season Finales:

Wednesday, April 14

8:00-9:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (Second Season Finale)

Friday, April 30

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Fifth Season Finale)

Friday, May 7

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Third Season Finale)

Thursday, May 13

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fourth Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (Series Finale)

9:30-10:00 PM

Friday, May 14 B POSITIVE (First Season Finale)

9:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Two-Hour 11th Season Finale)

Monday, May 17

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Third Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Second Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (Fifth Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 19

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Fourth Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fourth Season Finale)

Sunday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM

THE EQUALIZER (First Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Finale)

Monday, May 24

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (Second Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 25

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (Third Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Second Season Finale)








