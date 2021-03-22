First Photos: ‘Stowaway’ with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette

Netflix just released the first five photos from the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Stowaway. The photos feature Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) as Zoe Levenson, Oscar nominee Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense) as Marina Barnett, Daniel Dae Kim (New Amsterdam) as David Kim, and Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as Michael Adams.

Joe Penna (Artic) co-wrote and directed the drama, with Ryan Morrison co-writing the screenplay.

Netflix has set an April 22, 2021 premiere date.

The Stowaway Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.